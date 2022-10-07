NC DHHS Flu
Iredell County sheriff’s deputy dies from medical incident while on duty

Deputy Marty Lewis died on Friday after serving 20 years with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Marty Lewis passed away while on duty on Friday
Deputy Marty Lewis passed away while on duty on Friday(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County sheriff’s deputy passed away on Friday after he suffered a medical incident while on the job.

Deputy Marty Joe Lewis served as a resource officer at Scotts Elementary School in Statesville.

After the medical incident began, school staff members along with the county’s rescue squad, EMS personnel and volunteer firefighters performed CPR on Deputy Lewis.

Lewis had served for 20 years with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and was said to have loved working with the students and staff at the school.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

The sheriff’s office asks that the public join it in sending prayers for comfort and strength to Deputy Lewis’ family.

