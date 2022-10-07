NC DHHS Flu
Good Samaritan placed on ventilator after saving others in fiery ambulance crash

Edward Howell, pictured with his wife and two children, sprang into action when he came across...
Edward Howell, pictured with his wife and two children, sprang into action when he came across a fiery ambulance crash.(GoFundMe)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient from a burning ambulance has been placed on a ventilator due to suffering burns.

Alabama officials said Edward Howell came across an ambulance crash in Pike County on Thursday evening and sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board.

However, in doing so, Howell suffered second-degree burns in several places on his body and was taken to a burn center for treatment. Family friends said he was sedated and placed on a ventilator.

“He is known for packing all of his tools in his vehicle and heading towards any devastation [Hurricane disasters] to help provide support and relief,” Lauran Long, a family friend, said. “He is the kindest, most loving person and well respected. He is a hardworking man that is a good husband, father and friend.”

Howell is a husband and father of two. A GoFundMe page has been created to help support Howell’s family while he recovers.

According to the page organizers, Howell had been feeling sick and was on his way to be tested for COVID-19 when he came across the crash. In addition to suffering second-degree burns, Howell also tested positive for COVID.

Officials said Howell saved the lives of two people in the ambulance, but a third – a paramedic – died in the crash. He has been identified as Don Parrish, working with Pilcher Ambulance Service at the time of the collision and a former firefighter.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

