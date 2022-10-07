NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Gaston County murder suspect found dead while in custody

Jordan Moses was arrested for first-degree murder in March 2021
(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County murder suspect was found dead while in custody on Friday morning, officials tell WBTV.

Jordan Moses, who is charged with the 2021 deaths of Christopher Brooks and Michael Allison, was found unresponsive in jail.

Moses was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The SBI is now investigating.

Previous Coverage: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man being sought in deadly Gaston County shooting

Moses was arrested for first-degree murder in March 2021 for the deaths of Brooks and Allison that took place on Feb. 22, 2021. The shooting took place on Woodleaf Drive near Gastonia. Two other suspects were arrested in the case.

More details will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
A generic picture of Lake Norman from, WBTV.
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
Exterior of the CW Williams Community Health Center location on Old Pineville Road.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center

Latest News

Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Larry Melton mugshot
Concord man arrested for multiple rape, sex offense charges with children
Councilman Malcolm Graham found himself at the center of an imposter scam
Scammer impersonates councilman, targets people in need
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′