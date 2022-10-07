Gaston County murder suspect found dead while in custody

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County murder suspect was found dead while in custody on Friday morning, officials tell WBTV.

Jordan Moses, who is charged with the 2021 deaths of Christopher Brooks and Michael Allison, was found unresponsive in jail.

Moses was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The SBI is now investigating.

Previous Coverage: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man being sought in deadly Gaston County shooting

Moses was arrested for first-degree murder in March 2021 for the deaths of Brooks and Allison that took place on Feb. 22, 2021. The shooting took place on Woodleaf Drive near Gastonia. Two other suspects were arrested in the case.

More details will be provided when available.

#BREAKING Officials tell me the SBI is investigating the in-custody death of a murder suspect in Gaston County. I'm told Jordan Moses was found unresponsive in the jail this morning. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Ec4KQq85I9 — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) October 7, 2022

