Gaston County murder suspect found dead while in custody
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County murder suspect was found dead while in custody on Friday morning, officials tell WBTV.
Jordan Moses, who is charged with the 2021 deaths of Christopher Brooks and Michael Allison, was found unresponsive in jail.
Moses was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The SBI is now investigating.
Moses was arrested for first-degree murder in March 2021 for the deaths of Brooks and Allison that took place on Feb. 22, 2021. The shooting took place on Woodleaf Drive near Gastonia. Two other suspects were arrested in the case.
