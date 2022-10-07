‘Extremely aggressive rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County

NORWOOD, N.C. (WBTV) - An ‘extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Police wrote on Facebook Thursday night that they received information of a rode bull escaping from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road.

The bull is chocolate in color and extremely aggressive.

Police say if you see the bull, call 911 immediately and ‘under no circumstances should you approach the animal, as he will chase you.’

Also Read: Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.