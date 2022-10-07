NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Extremely aggressive rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County

The bull is chocolate in color and extremely aggressive.
Bucking action during the bull rinding competition at a rodeo.
Bucking action during the bull rinding competition at a rodeo.(photosbyjim | WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, N.C. (WBTV) - An ‘extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Police wrote on Facebook Thursday night that they received information of a rode bull escaping from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road.

The bull is chocolate in color and extremely aggressive.

Police say if you see the bull, call 911 immediately and ‘under no circumstances should you approach the animal, as he will chase you.’

Also Read: Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
A generic picture of Lake Norman from, WBTV.
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
Exterior of the CW Williams Community Health Center location on Old Pineville Road.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center

Latest News

Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Lancaster police Q&A
Lancaster Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed outside home
FILE - Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility (AP Photo/Ross D....
Local companies hiring seasonal workers ahead of the holidays
More companies hiring for seasonal jobs ahead of holidays