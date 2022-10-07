Construction at Charlotte Douglas Airport causing bumper traffic, long delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Getting to Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been a lesson in waiting and patience over the past 10 days.

Construction of the roadway canopy for the Terminal Lobby Expansion (TLE) began last week and has closed the upper deck for two weeks. It is expected to finish up by Oct. 12.

You can see cars and buses in bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles around the airport.

Some people say it’s an hour to get to the terminal.

If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to make a flight yourself, get there early and add a whole extra layer to the process.

