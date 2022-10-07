NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Construction at Charlotte Douglas Airport causing bumper traffic, long delays

You can see cars and buses in bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles around the airport.
If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to make a flight yourself, get there early and add a whole extra layer to the process.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Getting to Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been a lesson in waiting and patience over the past 10 days.

Construction of the roadway canopy for the Terminal Lobby Expansion (TLE) began last week and has closed the upper deck for two weeks. It is expected to finish up by Oct. 12.

Related: Charlotte Douglas Airport upper-level roadway closed 2 weeks for canopy construction

You can see cars and buses in bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles around the airport.

Some people say it’s an hour to get to the terminal.

If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to make a flight yourself, get there early and add a whole extra layer to the process.

You can see cars and buses in bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles around the airport.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
A generic picture of Lake Norman from, WBTV.
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
Hickory deadly crash
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and...
Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County
In 2016 substance use was identified to be the #1 health priority in Cabarrus County. At the...
Cabarrus Health Alliance awarded five-year, $625,000 grant to prevent youth substance use
The 1898 Bell Block building, now undergoing extensive renovation, is part of this year's...
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend