Concord man arrested for multiple rape, sex offense charges with children
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man has been arrested for multiple sex offenses including rape with children, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said.
Larry Melton, 51, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child under 13 years old and one count of first-degree sexual offense against a child under 13.
Melton is being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $3 million secured bond.
If you have additional information, please contact Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
Also Read: Lancaster Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed outside home
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.