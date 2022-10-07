Concord man arrested for multiple rape, sex offense charges with children

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man has been arrested for multiple sex offenses including rape with children, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Larry Melton, 51, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child under 13 years old and one count of first-degree sexual offense against a child under 13.

Melton is being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $3 million secured bond.

If you have additional information, please contact Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

