CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel

The investigation is happening at a Southern Comfort Inn on Tuckaseegee Road.
CMPD is investigating a death in west Charlotte.
CMPD is investigating a death in west Charlotte.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

The investigation is taking place in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn.

Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding the victim.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation

