CATS to hold online, in-person meetings regarding Charlotte Transportation Center redevelopment plans

CATS says the meetings are designed to educate riders and gather feedback.
CATS announced that it will hold public meetings regarding the CTC redevelopment plans.
CATS announced that it will hold public meetings regarding the CTC redevelopment plans.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s transportation line, CATS, announced Friday that it will hold several meetings over the next two weeks to educate riders and gather feedback regarding the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) redevelopment plans.

The meeting schedule includes both in-person and virtual sessions, which can be viewed below.

In-Person Meetings:

  • Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, Room 280 (6-8 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the CTC (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Oct. 20 at the CTC (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Virtual Meetings via CATS YouTube:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 11 at noon
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 19 at noon

For public meetings occurring in person at the CTC, CATS representatives will be located near the front of the CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office in the middle of the facility.

Riders are also encouraged to share feedback via the CTC Redevelopment Survey.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

