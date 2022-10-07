NC DHHS Flu
1-year-old suffers severe burns from father pouring boiling water on her, investigators say

Court documents say Sneed is accused of pouring boiling water down Royalty’s throat, causing critical internal injuries and burns to the toddler’s face. (Source: WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 1-year-old girl is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital in Alabama suffering from severe burns that investigators allege were caused by her father.

Royalty’s mother told WALA that 19% of her head is burned.

“My baby is in the hospital fighting for her life,” Niktoria Lett said.

Lett left Royalty alone with her father, Eugene Sneed, on Sunday when she went to an event. She said she couldn’t even recognize her daughter when she got home.

“I couldn’t even stand to look at her. I couldn’t even keep calm,” Lett said. “So, we rushed her to the hospital and from there, her injuries just started worsening.”

Court documents state Sneed is accused of pouring boiling water down Royalty’s throat, causing critical internal injuries and burns to the toddler’s face.

“Who would do something like this to an innocent baby? It’s not right,” Royalty’s aunt, Kiara Lett said. “That baby thought she was in a safe home with her father. It wasn’t right what he did to our baby… She was just an innocent child.”

According to court documents, Sneed is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Eugene Sneed is accused of pouring boiling water down his daughter's throat.
Eugene Sneed is accused of pouring boiling water down his daughter's throat. (Mobile County Metro Jail)

