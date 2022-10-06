NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

Elisa Teasley, 50, of Statesville, was the driver and died from her injuries at the scene. She was not restrained by a seatbelt.
(WABI)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.

Elisa Teasley, 50, of Statesville, was the driver and died from her injuries at the scene. She was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The initial investigation indicates exceeding the posted speed limit to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Also Read: 1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
A fight that started at a north Charlotte restaurant ended in a deadly shooting, according to...
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say

Latest News

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Meck County commissioners to discuss spending from America Rescue Plan
Meck County commissioners to discuss spending from America Rescue Plan
Hickory deadly crash
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit