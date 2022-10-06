Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.

Elisa Teasley, 50, of Statesville, was the driver and died from her injuries at the scene. She was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The initial investigation indicates exceeding the posted speed limit to be a contributing factor in the collision.

