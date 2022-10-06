Warm-up continues next few days until the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Thursday!

• Today: More sunshine, more warm 70s

• TGIF: Unseasonably warm end to the week

• Tropical Outlook: New cyclone like to form

With high-pressure centered over the Carolinas, there’ll be more sunshine today with warm afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

Cool 40s and 50s are back in the forecast tonight under clear skies.

High pressure will slip off the Southeast coast Friday, but still provide beautiful weather at the close of the workweek. Afternoon readings will rise into the lower 80s on Friday, a half-dozen degrees above average for early October.

Weekend Forecast (WBTV)

As for the weekend, a dry cold front will bow across the Carolinas late Friday night, ushering in noticeably cooler air for the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70° both days.

A warming trend into the low to middle 70s will kick in early next week and it will stay dry. In fact, rain is unlikely until perhaps late next Thursday into early next Friday.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave moving into the Caribbean Sea an 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next couple of days. It will likely drift west into Central America over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

