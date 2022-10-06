Two people in critical condition from a multi-car collision near north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS Agency said a multiple car collision near Charlotte Douglas International Airport left two patients in the hospital in critical condition.

A two-car collision took place near the CLT Airport. (WBTV)

Two vehicles were involved in the collision. One car is overturned with severe damage.

Authorities are investigating the situation.

More information will be released when available.

