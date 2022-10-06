NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Two people in critical condition from a multi-car collision near north Charlotte

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.
This is old down road collision aftermath with authorities.
This is old down road collision aftermath with authorities.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS Agency said a multiple car collision near Charlotte Douglas International Airport left two patients in the hospital in critical condition.

A two-car collision took place near the CLT Airport.
A two-car collision took place near the CLT Airport.(WBTV)

Two vehicles were involved in the collision. One car is overturned with severe damage.

Authorities are investigating the situation.

More information will be released when available.

Also: White County man involved in fatal head-on collision

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
Wells Fargo South College Street
CMPD investigating bullet shot into window at Wells Fargo building in uptown
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

Latest News

Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change
Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change
Sandra Goldman calls raising money for Project Pink 'the best medicine'.
Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink
The Cleveland County Fair is now underway
The Cleveland County Fair is now underway
Several school districts in South Carolina the targets of fake active shooter calls
Meck. Co. DA: 16,000 charges incorrectly dismissed due to computer error
Meck. Co. DA: 16,000 charges incorrectly dismissed due to computer error