KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal. She and her department team members were recognized at a recent ceremony.

The Charlotte Business Journal recognized the City for their innovative internal and external personnel practices, policies and programs as the City’s employees responded to the pandemic.

Tina has been with the City of Kannapolis for 27 years. She is active in several Human Resources professional organizations and in her community.

