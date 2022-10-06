Temperatures warm up Thursday before cooling back down for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First comes the warm up, then comes the cool down just in time for the weekend!

Today: Sunny and warmer.

Friday: Warm and dry.

Weekend: Cold front and a cool down.

Today will feature more pleasant fall-like weather with high temperatures warmer than previous days in the upper 70s with clear, sunny skies. Overnight lows will fall near 50 degrees.

First comes the warm up Friday, then comes the cool down for the weekend! Plenty of sun in between 🌞https://t.co/rP638vYNwj pic.twitter.com/ETpMEo3alh — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) October 6, 2022

Even warmer for Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will move in Saturday morning, which will bring cooler air into the Carolinas for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight into Sunday morning temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s.

Early next week looks mainly dry with mild and pleasant conditions!

Checking on the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 has formed over northern South America ahead of becoming likely Tropical Storm Julia by tomorrow. As it heads towards the Caribbean Sea, it is forecasted to strengthen into a Hurricane before making landfall near Nicaragua bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Get outside!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

