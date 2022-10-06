NC DHHS Flu
Search continues for missing toddler in Georgia

Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Quinton Simon went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.(Chatham County Police Department)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia family is still holding on to hope Thursday morning that their 1-year-old son will be found.

Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home Wednesday morning.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said they don’t know if this was a kidnapping and they have not seen any signs of foul play.

Crime scene tape remains up around Quinton’s house, and a police cruiser remained on scene overnight as the search was called off when it became too dark.

“This is a fluid situation, all things are still possible. We don’t have any concrete belief in any one theory or any one thing, so we are very concerned about Quinton. We are hoping we can find him safe and bring him home to his parents,” Hadley said.

Quinton was wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants when he disappeared from his home on Buckhalter Road.

Police asked people to call 911 if you see him.

While there were many experts on the scene like the sheriff’s office, the FBI and bloodhounds, there were also concerned neighbors. People from up and down the street helped search for Quinton and even people from outlying communities came to help.

“Everybody here is concerned, everybody is coming here. We wanted to jump in the search as soon as they got here but they still had the dogs out and we didn’t want to throw more traces out there for them to try to throw their scent off, but as soon as that was over with we went up there…we all took a trip down Gerrard, all the woods and we’ve been just about any area as far as the area they are concentrating at,” said Tyler Edenfield from Savannah.

“I couldn’t imagine having my child go missing, these are my babies, it is very important to me and I know it is important to other people as well so whatever I can do to help the community and the parents to try to find their child,” said Stacie and Autumn Smiley from Richmond Hill.

Overnight, the police stopped their ground search since it is not a very well-lit area, but they did have the helicopter up overnight and were back on foot Thursday morning.

