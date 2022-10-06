NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Scientists discover new set of blood types

A new set of blood types have been discovered.
A new set of blood types have been discovered.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists said it is important for everyone to know their blood type in case of a life-threatening event that results in a need for a blood transfusion.

Now, they have discovered a new group of blood types that you may need to be aware of in rare occasions.

The new group is called the Er blood group.

According to a study in the journal “Blood,” there are now a total of five Er antigens in this group based on genetic variations.

The blood type can cause immune cells to attack mismatched cells, which has happened in other cases where blood types are incompatible.

The Er antigen was discovered years ago, but the study is the first to describe the different mutations of the antigen.

Experts said that while it may be rare, it could be important for physicians and nurses to pay attention to if they are having trouble diagnosing their patient.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
A fight that started at a north Charlotte restaurant ended in a deadly shooting, according to...
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say

Latest News

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl
President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday to see the...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
FILE - Each prize carries a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out on Dec. 10.
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature