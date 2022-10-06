NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury Fire Department reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”

The Salisbury Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire...
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape..” You can learn simple but important actions to keep yourself and those around you safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said Terry Smith, Salisbury Fire Marshall. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!”

Salisbury Fire Department wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

  • Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
  • Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
  • Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
  • Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
  • Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

The Salisbury Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” at various schools and businesses throughout the week. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org

