Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office offers $10,000 reward for information about deadly camper fire

Michael Mitchke was killed in a camper fire in Salisbury in August.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest regarding a deadly camper fire in August.

Officials say that on Aug. 21, at about 9:45 p.m., a person driving by the 3700 block of St. Peters Church Road saw a camper engulfed in flames and immediately dialed 911.

After firefighters put the fire out, they located a body inside the camper. The victim was later identified as 57-year-old Michael James Mitchke.

Five days after the incident, on Aug. 26, investigators ruled the deadly fire a homicide.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate.

In addition to the reward from the sheriff’s office, Mitchke’s family is offering an additional $10,000 reward for information that leads to both an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Lt. Ryan Barkley, at 704-216-8711, or Detective Kevin Holshouser, at 704-216-8702.

