Rowan County Public Health is offering suicide prevention training

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health has announced that it is hosting a two-day LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop on October 19, 2022, and October 20, 2022. This training will take place at the Salisbury City Park Recreation Center (316 Lake Drive, Salisbury), from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, each day.

LivingWorks ASIST is a two-day interactive workshop that focuses on suicide first aid. This workshop teaches participants how to recognize when someone may be having thoughts of suicide and be able to work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety.

Trusted by professionals yet learnable by anyone, LivingWorks ASIST is an evidence-based program that has been empowering people to provide skilled, life-saving interventions for over 35 years, according to Rowan County Public Health.

Due to the nature of this workshop and the small group learning sessions, this training is only being offered to 25 individuals at this time. Rowan County Public Health has created an Eventbrite registration for anyone that is interested in attending.

You may also register for this training by contacting Amy Smith at amy.smith@rowancountync.gov or by calling 704-216-8859. Before registering, however, please note that you must be able to attend both days of this training.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.