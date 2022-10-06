Rowan County gets 10 year federal prison sentence

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County will serve 10 years in federal prison on drug and weapons convictions.

Christopher Eudy pleaded guilty in United States District Court on August 5, 2022, in a case that was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office began making undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Eudy.

According to investigators, a total of almost 4lbs of methamphetamine were seized from Eudy during this investigation with a street value of $200,000. Also seized during the course of this investigation were 10 firearms, 3 of which were reported stolen, two in Rowan County and one reported stolen in Georgia.

Eudy was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on February 28, 2022, on a two count indictment for distribution of methamphetamine, 50 grams or more, and possession of firearm by felon.

As part of a plea agreement Eudy plead guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine charge and received an active sentence of 120 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, followed by 5 years of probation at the completion of his sentence.

“The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office works closely with the United States Attorney’s Office to make sure persons like this are taken out of our communities and will receive lengthy prison sentences,” said Major John Sifford.

