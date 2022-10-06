Mom: Son attacked, bullied at Statesville HS; police say 5 students could face charges

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after an alleged assault at Statesville High School, the mother of the teen injured is hoping students responsible are arrested.

“Gut wrenching...heartbreaking,” said Aria McClain describing this week.

She says her son, Camden McClain, was assaulted and bullied by classmates on Monday.

“I did not get a call from the school, I got a call from my son calling me and saying mom, ‘Please help me. They attacked me. They jumped me,’” she said. “And I could hear a lot of commotion in the background and heard him screaming.”

Camden McClain, a 14-year-old freshman, says the attack happened going into second period.

“After first period‚ going into second period, I was walking down the hallway and the people passed me. They said something to me, and I was walking back and then I went up the stairs. As soon as I got on the stairs. I just seen them running up the stairs,” Camden McClain said. “And that’s when one hit me immediately when he got up the stairs. Other one joined in and all of them started coming, hitting me. Eventually, I backed up against the wall, got to the ground, that’s when they started kicking me.”

“Why do you think they attacked you? he was asked.

“I don’t know,” he responded.

Aria McClain says her son didn’t know the students and the attack was random.

“It was just random selection. These were all upperclassmen. This is my son’s first year in high school. School just started two months ago. He barely knows anyone except for who he went to middle school with. Why did they target my son?” she said.

Camden McClain was taken to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston Salem and later released. Aria McClain took photos and have posted them, hoping everyone sees what “happened to my son.”

“I don’t really know who it was, I couldn’t really see faces...they had hoodies on,” Camden McClain said. “People that I didn’t get a glimpse, I didn’t recognize because most were older than me.”

He has a bruised bone in his arm, nose and jaw are dislocated, and has three chipped teeth.

“Parents, I beg you talk to your children about bullying. Talk to your children about choosing the right the right friends, making the right choices. If you see something stand up and say something don’t just stand by and let it happen,” she said.

Iredell-Statesville Schools released a statement Wednesday addressing the fight that happened Monday. The district alluded to a “community issue,” but Aria McClain says that’s impossible -- her son didn’t know the alleged attackers.

“It is our goal to keep our students safe and focused on learning. When these two things are compromised, we must address the issue by removing the students from the campus and pressing charges to the fullest extent of the law,” part of the statement read.

Police say five students have been identified.

Each could face felony assault charges, but Aria McClain says that’s not enough.

“It’s a slap on the wrist to me. And it’s a slap in my son’s face honestly. So no, I don’t think it’s enough,” she said. “I want them arrested. I want them charged as adults for what they did to my son. I would like to see them go to jail. I feel like that’s justice for my son.”

Now, she says she’s also thinking about putting the teen in private school. She says her family has also received death threats.

“Relocation is right now at the top of the list. I will not send him back to that school knowing that he’s not safe. I’m afraid for my other children to go to school. Because we’ve received death threats. We’ve had people riding by our house. I’m afraid for my son, I’m afraid for our family. So no, I will not be sending him back to that school and private school is right now what I’m really considering,” she said.

According to a GoFundMe page, Camden will need physical therapy and dental restoration.

Their message to others: stop the bullying.

“There needs to be more training for these school resource officers,” Aria McClain said. “Need to be more training for staff, anti-bullying, you know presentations for these students. It needs to be more knowledge about what these children are doing and they need to start making them be held accountable for their actions and not just getting a slap on the wrist. A three-day suspension is not enough for a child to learn their lesson and be okay with coming back to school and continuing the same pattern.”

Statesville police say the incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call 704-878-3515.

Full statement from Iredell-Statesville Schools:

Following an altercation among Statesville High School students on campus Monday, the school was placed back on a Security Alert today. In Iredell-Statesville Schools a Security Alert is issued when there is a potential danger that could create a situation on campus and precautions must be taken. The ongoing disruptions on the campus of Statesville High School have stemmed from a community issue. It is our goal to keep our students safe and focused on learning. When these two things are compromised, we must address the issue by removing the students from the campus and pressing charges to the fullest extent of the law.

Superintendent Jeff James is calling on the Statesville community to come together.

”We need our city officials, community organizations, and local police department to come together to help resolve this issue,” stated James.

Statesville High School currently has three school resources officers present, a gate guard,and other contracted security personnel. As a district committed to continuous improvement, our safety team will continue to provide resources to improve and protect the safety of our students and staff.”

