NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman

A generic picture of Lake Norman from, WBTV.
A generic picture of Lake Norman from, WBTV.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms.

A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.

“Please pray for the family, friends and co-workers,” Huntersville FD said.

Also Read: Computer error leads to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges, Meck. County DA’s Office says

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
A fight that started at a north Charlotte restaurant ended in a deadly shooting, according to...
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say

Latest News

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Fans can upgrade their race weekend, take home some autographed race-themed memorabilia and...
Laps for charity, live auction among the ways fans can support Speedway Children’s Charities this weekend
The City of Kannapolis Human Resources Team Members - Wendy Hartsell, Justin Palmer, Brenda...
Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal.
Please note that there are only a few openings left, and the deadline to register for this...
Rowan County Public Health is offering suicide prevention training