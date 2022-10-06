Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms.
A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
“Please pray for the family, friends and co-workers,” Huntersville FD said.
Also Read: Computer error leads to 16,000 incorrectly dismissed charges, Meck. County DA’s Office says
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.