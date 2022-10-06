Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms.

A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.

“Please pray for the family, friends and co-workers,” Huntersville FD said.

"Please pray for the family, friends and co-workers," Huntersville FD said.

*WATER RESCUE* Our Station 2 & Fire Boat is responding to support Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water, in the Cornelius response area on Lake https://t.co/bweU1Xuedz — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 6, 2022

