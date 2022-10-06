Meck Co. Commissioners to discuss spending options from American Rescue Plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday night, Mecklenburg County Commissioners will discuss how to spend the remaining money that the county got from the American Rescue Plan.

It’s nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table.

One of the biggest priorities is about affordable housing. One idea is to spend a million dollars to buy up land to build 16 new homes.

Another would use $3 million to buy land in the Smithville community in Cornelius – a historically black community.

The money would help prevent displacement and gentrification.

And another option would spend about $719,000 and add three new positions to the RAMP program to help young adults facing homelessness.

Just this week, WBTV told you about families who have just days to get out of this Econolodge in South Charlotte after it was sold.

Because of the affordable housing crisis, many have nowhere to go.

Back in June, 100 families had to find somewhere else to live after the Southern Comfort Inn closed – so many people were behind on rent there, the owner could no longer afford to stay open.

County Commissioners are considering using $300,000 of that federal money for a program called “better at home”.

It supports those people living in these types of extended-stay hotels.

