NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

McDonald’s confirms iconic Halloween pails are coming back this month

According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will...
According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will return Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After weeks of rumors, McDonald’s confirmed that its beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are indeed coming back this year.

According to a news release, the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – will return Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

In social media posts Thursday, McDonald’s shared a photo of the pails with the caption, “Guess who’s coming back.”

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
LIVE: Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
Exterior of the CW Williams Community Health Center location on Old Pineville Road.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
Whistleblower: 665 left FBI over misconduct in two decades