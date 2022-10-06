NC DHHS Flu
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring

Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in...
Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring.

Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years.

Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Zeko enjoyed snacking on beef sticks whenever they stopped at a gas station. Zeko plans to enjoy his retirement by going on lots of walks while also getting lots of belly rubs. He is going to miss going to work with his dad, Sergeant Chris Hamilton, but he is happy that he can retire to his dad’s house.

