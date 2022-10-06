Introducing a new way to explore the Cabarrus County budget

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials unveiled a new way to explore the adopted budget through a comprehensive, interactive format that allows users to quickly find information about fund allocation, program development, strategic planning and more.

The FY23 Online Budget Book features an extensive department directory, along with easy-to-find information on budget line items, funding sources, the County’s five-year financial plan, capital improvement plan, financial structure, policy and processes. The book also has a streamlined translation feature that converts text into a variety of languages.

In some sections, users can inspect interactive graphs and compare them with years past, providing a more comprehensive experience than traditional paper or PDF budgets. The document also features video components, general county information and other resources.

A PDF download option is prominently available within the document.

Explore the new budget book at //cabarruscounty.us/budgetbook.

The book, developed in the OpenGov format, will help County officials create future budgets by streamlining the process, according to Budget Director Rosh Khatri. While helping the budget adhere to Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) standards, the book also meets a key Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners goal: transparency, Khatri added.

Commissioners unanimously adopted the FY23 budget on June 20. It took effect July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023. The budget maintains the property tax rate of 74 cents per $100 of assessed value, for a total Operating Budget of just under $318 million.

With that tax rate, owners of a $217,000 house (the median single-family assessed home value in Cabarrus), would pay $1,606 a year in County property tax.

