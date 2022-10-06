NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

I-77 South reopens in Mooresville after multi-vehicle crash

The crash happened near the Langtree Road exit.
A crash had closed all lanes of I-77 South at Langtree Road on Thursday evening.
A crash had closed all lanes of I-77 South at Langtree Road on Thursday evening.(NCDOT Cams)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three lanes of I-77 South were closed on Thursday evening at the Langtree Road exit in Mooresville due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The lanes have since reopened.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m.

Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.

Related: WBTV Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department won't change its policy on traffic stops.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops
Rush hour on I-77 South lasts anywhere from 3:30pm to 7pm.
More I-77 toll lanes a possibility as other options present problems
CMPD officials said aggravated assaults are up 5%, with nearly 1,000 cases in 2022 involving a...
Motorcyclist dies after running off road, crashing in northeast Charlotte parking lot, police say
Pictures and flowers commemorating Philip Paxson have been placed in the area where his Jeep...
Community calling for change after Jeep plunges into creek, killing Hickory man