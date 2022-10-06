I-77 South reopens in Mooresville after multi-vehicle crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three lanes of I-77 South were closed on Thursday evening at the Langtree Road exit in Mooresville due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The lanes have since reopened.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m.

Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.

