Friday's temperatures stay warm, but a pleasant weekend is on the way

Highs will top out around 80 degrees on Friday before cooling back off this weekend.
Today will feature more pleasant fall-like weather with high temperatures warmer than previous days.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm to around 80 degrees for Friday afternoon, but a cold front will cool temperatures about 10 degrees for the weekend.

A few sprinkles will be possible as the cold front moves through, yet no great rain chances are in the forecast until late next week. We are tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 12 in the Caribbean, which looks to have impacts for Central America this weekend.

  • Highs around 80 degrees by Friday.
  • Around 70 degrees for highs this weekend.
  • 70s continue for next week, with some late week rain chances.

Tonight will be clear and cool, with overnight low temperatures around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.

Warmer afternoon temperatures develop for the end of our workweek, with high temperatures around 80 degrees for Friday.

Friday night forecast
Friday night forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

A cold front will move through the Carolinas late Friday, but with a lack of available moisture, only a few sprinkles are possible. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and mid to upper 50s for the mountains.

Weekend morning low temperatures look to cool into the lower 50s for Saturday morning, with mid 40s for Sunday morning; so have a jacket for the morning hours.

The mountains will be cooler, and may have some frost, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

High temperatures look to be in the low to mid 70s for next week, with some scattered rain showers possible by Thursday of next week.

We are tracking Tropical Depression No. 12, which looks to dissipate in the Central Atlantic into Friday. Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 13 is moving into the Caribbean Sea, and has a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Julia, and possibly a hurricane, impacting Central America later this weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your Friday and weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

