Former Chester County sheriff ordered to report to prison next week, court documents say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Court has ordered former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood to report to prison next week, on Oct. 14, court documents say.

In April 2021, Underwood was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program theft and unlawful arrest of a Chester County man.

This past July, Underwood was sentenced to 46 months and supervision for three years after release. He also has to pay more than $29,000 in restitution to the county and the deputies he stole from.

Underwood is currently out of prison pending appeal, and had asked the Court to allow he and two co-defendants to remain out until the appeal could be heard, thus not reporting on the previously scheduled date of Oct. 14.

The co-defendants, Johnny Neal and Robert Sprouse, served as lieutenant and chief deputy under the former sheriff.

Their requests were denied by the Court, and all three were ordered to report to their respective correctional institutions next week.

A source told WBTV that Underwood will report to Butner Federal Prison in North Carolina.

