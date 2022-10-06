Duke Energy allows power to stay on for Econo Lodge residents still searching for homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week WBTV introduced you to families living in a south Charlotte motel with no place to go after receiving notices to vacate.

They were also under warning that electricity and other utilities would be cut off, but things have changed.

“I did have word from all tenants, know that the lights are still on,” Apryl Lewis, the Housing Justice Organizer for Action North Carolina, said.

Thanks to talks with Duke Energy, the energy company agreed to keep the lights on for residents at the Econo Lodge.

“With a company that large willing to do that, I think they’re setting the standards for any other business to put people first,” Lewis said.

People going without power at the motel would have made a bad situation worse, since residents don’t have hot water to shower. WBTV talked to them earlier this week about the ongoing situation.

“How are people supposed to live with their children, or cook and clean and be in good condition, and not in hazardous conditions if you took the hot water,” Mickayah Moore, an Econo Lodge resident, said.

“Now I feel like they’re trying to self-help us to leave instead of giving us enough time,” Harley Blair, another Econo Lodge resident, added.

Action NC said these actions are likely efforts to force people to leave, adding the notice to vacate last month was not enough time for them to find a new home.

“At this point he [motel owner] has to follow the process and with the process is will give us some of the time that’s necessary to rehouse people, but unfortunately and a lot of things that we have seen, landlords decide to take matters into their own hands and make like uncomfortable for working people,” Lewis said.

According to Action NC and Crisis Assistance Ministry, it takes on average, with no issues, at least 100 days to properly re-house a family. Organizers add it could take months for others.

“Families might need anywhere up to six months of support to make sure they’re actually able to stabilize and have financial security before everyone’s hands are off of them,” Lewis said.

The city released a statement on Thursday about the situation, which says:

“We are aware of the challenging situation faced by certain long-term residents at the Econo Lodge on South Tryon. We are working proactively with local non-profit agency partners to help ensure that long-term hotel residents impacted by the planned redevelopment have access to financial transition assistance, legal aid, and housing navigation services. The City remains committed to its efforts to expand affordable housing and economic opportunity for its most vulnerable residents.”

“Realistically, I’m just hoping that all parties involved will take a look at their current guidelines for how they assist housing insecure individuals, and we really have a common sense approach to the solution,” Lewis said.

Meanwhile, residents want action from the city and property owners now.

“They need to help us, it’s bad that they just got families out here that need help,” Moore said.

Action NC said it’s working to coordinate a meeting next week with everyone involved to find a solution to properly re-house the 30 families still living here with no place to go.

