City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited partner to offer free Fair Housing workshop for local realtors and lenders

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. are partnering to offer free virtual workshops on federal and state Fair Housing laws for realtors and lenders. This is the second year the City and Prosperity Unlimited are partnering to host a virtual annual meeting for lenders and realtors. The workshops are offered to help eliminate discriminatory acts so that all individuals have an opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership.

During the virtual meeting, participants will also learn more about opportunities to assist homebuyers with securing additional state and local resources for down payments and closing costs. Presenters will cover the guidelines and requirements for homebuyers to qualify for these funds and the associated deadlines. The virtual event is offered as a free resource to local realtors and lenders to enhance their knowledge of these programs and help homebuyers overcome potential financial obstacles to home ownership.

While these virtual meetings are free, advanced registration is required. Interested participants may register online by using the links below. Registration is accepted through the day of the event.

Virtual Annual Meeting/Workshop for Lenders:

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Registration Link: concordnc.gov/LendersMeeting

Virtual Annual Meeting/Workshop for Realtors:

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registration Link: concordnc.gov/RealtorsMeeting

For more information, call the City of Concord Planning and Neighborhood Development Office at 704-920-5137.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.