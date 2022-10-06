City of Concord earns top honors, recognized for outstanding Human Resources achievement

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, the City of Concord Human Resources (HR) Department received the prestigious Charlotte Business Journal Best in HR award for outstanding achievement. The city earned the top honor in the nonprofit/government category. The annual awards ceremony recognizes the region’s best HR programs and practices that have had a positive impact on employees and the overall organization.

The city’s HR Department, led by Director Chantel Thompson, was recognized for their efforts to enhance the city’s talent pipeline. In particular, judges applauded the city’s new formalized internship program providing college students with valuable work experiences and extra support for city departments. The paid internships introduce college students to possible careers in local government and empower the next generation of leaders.

“One of our toughest challenges in the post-pandemic workplace is attracting and retaining top talent,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne. “Chantel and her team have done a tremendous job adapting to changing demands and developing new programs to reach motivated individuals ready to make a positive impact and serve their community through a career with Team Concord.”

Earlier this year, the Charlotte Business Journal also named the City of Concord one of the 2022 Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte. The city has earned this award for six years in a row. The award is given to employers making positive strides in supporting the overall health and wellness of their workers. Judges evaluate benefit packages, paid leave policies, and workplace amenities, among other criteria. In Concord, more than 90% of the city’s 1,200 employees participate in annual biometric screenings, which are provided free of charge at the workplace. The city also has multiple fitness centers, three recreation centers, and a Wellness Center offering free visits for employees and their covered family members.

Anyone interested in joining the dynamic team supporting one of North Carolina’s largest and fastest growing cities should visit concordnc.gov/employment to view current career opportunities.

