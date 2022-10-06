Charlotte FC fans excited for final home game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, Charlotte FC supporters filled Bank of America Stadium with cheers, and plenty of flags one last time in the final home game of the inaugural season. For a soccer community waiting to celebrate a team, this season was special in more ways than one.

“I can honestly tell you that it feels like it has brought the community together. You can see people from different places, different cultures, to cheer and celebrate together is awesome,” said Josue Echeverria, a Charlotte FC Supporter.

In a city that already holds two professional teams, Charlotte quickly became a soccer town this season. This soccer team, I think the community’s really taken, and they’ve really said, “hey, this is our team, let’s go get it.”

This team gave soccer fans from all walks of life something to take pride in, for the first time in a long time.

“It makes us feel proud of Charlotte, even more, proud of Charlotte. Because of the impact it’s had in the community, Jose Posada, a Charlotte FC Supporter says. “Especially being Latino, with the impact it’s had in the Latino community.”

For some families, nights spent at Bank of America Stadium have become a new tradition.

“It’s super great. For me, personally, for my family, we’re making traditions,” Hector Monroy, a Charlotte FC Supporter says. “It’s a tradition now to just drive uptown, hang out in the afternoons on the weekends, and spend some quality time with the family watching the home team.”

Tonight’s draw against Columbus means the season ends on Sunday for Charlotte FC, but these supporters will be counting down the days until they can pack Bank of America Stadium in year two

Even if we have to wait, we’ll be here to cheer for them.” LIVE

And after this game, head coach Christian Lattanzio said that he’s coached in a lot of leagues for a lot of different teams, but what he saw from this fan base in this inaugural season, was special.

