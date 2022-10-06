NC DHHS Flu
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit

McDonald Parkway is closed in both directions.
The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and multiple are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory on Wednesday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Catawba County on Springs Road and McDonald Parkway.

The crash occurred while the Hickory Police Department was attempting to stop the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.

McDonald Parkway is closed in both directions.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and more information will be released when available.

