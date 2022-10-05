Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.

Crystal Ann Bare, 34, with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael Jones, 31, with a home address of 380 Homeless Ln., Salisbury, NC, were the targets of this investigation. Bare was under investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit (CID) as well as the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Bare had outstanding warrants for:

(5) Obtaining Property by False Pretense

(5) Identity Theft

(1) Financial Card Theft

(1) Felony Probation Violation

(1) Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substance

(1) Sell/Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substance

(1) Possession with Intent to sell and Deliver Controlled Substance

Jones had outstanding warrants for:

(5) Identity Theft

(5) Obtaining Property by False Pretense

(1) Financial Card Theft

(1) Felony Probation Violation

Investigators say that with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigations as well as the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, CAT, and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), were able to locate Jones on Monday, October 3rd. The arrest took place in the parking lot of Walmart located on Arlington Drive without incident after Jones was identified during a surveillance operation.

With information obtained during Jones arrest, further investigation led CAT and CRU to Kerr Street on Tuesday, October 4th, where Bare was seen in a passenger vehicle. Deputies say the vehicle, driven by Jesse Michael Link, 34, was parked in front of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s office building, as Link was waiting on a female associate to finish her probation meeting, Bare was observed sitting in the vehicle as well, according to investigators.

Deputies say that both CAT and CRU converged on the vehicle when Bare got out. They say she attempted to hide her identity under a hat and COVID mask. When Bare realized she had been identified, a short foot pursuit ensued and Bare was quickly apprehended at the intersection of Kerr Street and Lee Street.

Both Bare and a member of CRU suffered minor injuries during the end of the pursuit when Bare was taken to the ground.

Once Bare was in custody, Link was identified and also found to have an active order for arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bare is a convicted felon with convictions including:

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M)

- Breaking and Entering (F)

- Felony Probation Violation (F)

Jones is a convicted Felon with convictions including:

- Breaking and Entering (F)

- Obtaining Property by False Pretense (M)

- Possession of Stolen Property (M)

- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (F)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bare was taken before a Rowan County Magistrate and received a ($90,000) secured bond. Jones was taken before a Rowan County Magistrate and received a ($20,000) secured bond. Link was brought before a Rowan County Magistrate and received a ($1,000) secured bond.

