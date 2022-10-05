Sunshine, pleasant afternoon temperatures continue for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian continue to meander off the mid-Atlantic coast today, we’ll start in the chilly 40s but rebound nicely into the pleasant middle 70s this afternoon.

Today : Sun all day, chilly start, pleasant finish

Rest of Work Week : Going above normal

Tropical Outlook: Starting to heat up again

Here we go again....lots of sunshine back in the forecast today for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Chilly 40s to start, pleasant 70s for the afternoon (cooler in the mountains). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/XPm5DDuo1F — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 5, 2022

There will be a good deal of sunshine around all day long and the northerly breeze of late will be light but noticeable.

Chilly 40s are back in the forecast tonight under clear skies.

High pressure will build across the southeast late week and provide beautiful weather through the end of the workweek. Highs will rise to the upper 70s Thursday before eclipsing 80 degrees on Friday.

As for the weekend, a dry cold front will bow across the Carolinas Friday night, ushering in noticeably cooler air for the weekend. Partly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, followed by more sunshine on Sunday with similar high temperatures.

High temps around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area will continue to rise thru Friday before a major - but dry - cool front blows thru. More seasonal; temps expected next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/XwYVGASJNF — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 5, 2022

A warming trend into the low to middle 70s will kick in early next week and it will stay dry. In fact, rain is unlikely until perhaps next Thursday or Friday.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave moving into the Caribbean Sea an 80% chance of development over the next three days. It will probably drift into Central America early next week.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

