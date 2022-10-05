NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Sunshine, pleasant afternoon temperatures continue for Wednesday

Chilly 40s are back in the forecast tonight under clear skies.
Chilly 40s are back in the forecast tonight under clear skies.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian continue to meander off the mid-Atlantic coast today, we’ll start in the chilly 40s but rebound nicely into the pleasant middle 70s this afternoon.

  • Today: Sun all day, chilly start, pleasant finish
  • Rest of Work Week: Going above normal
  • Tropical Outlook: Starting to heat up again

There will be a good deal of sunshine around all day long and the northerly breeze of late will be light but noticeable.

Chilly 40s are back in the forecast tonight under clear skies.

High pressure will build across the southeast late week and provide beautiful weather through the end of the workweek. Highs will rise to the upper 70s Thursday before eclipsing 80 degrees on Friday.

As for the weekend, a dry cold front will bow across the Carolinas Friday night, ushering in noticeably cooler air for the weekend. Partly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, followed by more sunshine on Sunday with similar high temperatures.

A warming trend into the low to middle 70s will kick in early next week and it will stay dry. In fact, rain is unlikely until perhaps next Thursday or Friday.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave moving into the Caribbean Sea an 80% chance of development over the next three days. It will probably drift into Central America early next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
Wells Fargo South College Street
CMPD investigating bullet shot into window at Wells Fargo building in uptown
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Sunshine, pleasant afternoon temperatures continue for Wednesday
Tuesday late night weather update
Tuesday Evening Weather update
Tuesday Evening Weather update
Expect chilly weather tonight.
Chilly mornings and warm afternoons this week, yet cooler for the weekend