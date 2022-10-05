NC DHHS Flu
SLED investigating fake active shooter calls at schools across SC

While in Greenville County for a manufacturing event, Governor Henry McMaster addressed a rash of fake active shooter calls reported at schools across SC.
By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State and federal agents are investigating after fake calls about active shooters were reported at schools across South Carolina on Wednesday morning.

The Greenville Police Department said a false shooting was reported at Greenville High School, but a school resource officer was on scene and reported no activity related to a shooting. Police responded to the school and confirmed there was no shooting after searching the building.

“While today’s threat was a hoax, Greenville County Schools takes any and all reports of this nature seriously and responds to the full degree,” said district spokesperson Tim Waller.

Additional law enforcement will be on Greenville High’s campus for the rest of the day as a precaution.

This was just one of many fake threats reported across the state.

Governor Henry McMaster addressed the incidents while in Greenville on Wednesday for a manufacturing event saying, “It’s just ridiculous and it’s a crime.”

“I’m informed by law enforcement that those are not legitimate calls,” McMaster said. “I hope that they find who’s doing that, I hope that kind of conduct will stop immediately.”

Police respond to false shooting call at Greenville High

A similar fake shooter call was also reported about Robert Anderson Middle School, but the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat.

“Anytime there is a perceived threat at any of our schools, we will respond as if our own children are there,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

A viewer shared a picture of a large crowd of parents at Robert Anderson Middle trying to pick up their children after the call came in.

A crowd of parents tries to pick up their children after a fake school shooting threat was...
A crowd of parents tries to pick up their children after a fake school shooting threat was called in to Robert Anderson Middle School.(Viewer photo)

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said call logs reflected the calls were being placed from a website. An investigation is underway into the origin of the calls.

Greenwood School District 50 said Greenwood High School received an automatic call about a potential active shooter. Law enforcement immediately responded and cleared the building. Nothing out of the ordinary was found.

Laurens Police Department received an unsubstantiated call about an active shooter at Laurens High School. Police said the quickly determined there was no active threat and checked all the schools in city limits as a precaution.

The School District of Oconee County said police received a hoax call about a shooting at one of the schools in the district on Wednesday afternoon. The district said said extra staff and law enforcement will remain on site for the remainder of the day.

Similar false shooting calls have been reported in at least 15 districts in South Carolina on Wednesday morning, including at the following schools:

  • Burke High School
  • Beaufort High School
  • Myrtle Beach Middle School
  • Myrtle Beach High School
  • Loris High School
  • Conway High School
  • South Middle School
  • Chester County Schools
  • Newberry Middle School
  • Central High School

Officials in Richland County said the incidents appear to have stemmed from a challenge on TikTok.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they are evaluating the credibility of the threats and while they believe they are a hoax, each jurisdiction is encouraged to take the threats seriously.

SLED said they are actively working with federal law enforcement partners in the investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

