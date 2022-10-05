NC DHHS Flu
Several school districts in South Carolina the targets of fake school shooting calls

Schools in Lancaster, Chesterfield and Chester counties were among the schools with false reports.
South Middle School was one of several schools in S.C. that had false reports of an active shooter.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - School districts across the state of South Carolina were the targets of false school-shooting reports on Wednesday, officials throughout the state confirmed.

In the WBTV viewing area, districts in Lancaster, Chesterfield and Chester counties all had active-shooter reports called into 911. None of them turned out to be credible.

In Lancaster County, a 911 call reporting a shooting at South Middle School came in just after 11:30 a.m. In Chester County, two calls came in. Then, around 1 p.m., Chesterfield County received another similar call.

Throughout the rest of the state, at least nine other counties - Oconee, Greenville, Anderson, Laurens, Greenwood, Newberry, Richland, Beaufort and Charleston - also received similar calls.

Local law enforcement, SLED, the FBI, and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office are working to find the source of the calls, and could potentially punish the people responsible.

The FBI sent out a statement saying these types of calls, which they call swatting incidents, are being made all over the country.

Related: Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country

