NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Reported shooting at multiple Horry County Schools a hoax, police say

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media threat made toward the school.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at multiple Horry County schools Wednesday morning are false.

MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m.

MBPD spokesperson MCpl Tom Vest told WMBF News Loris High School, Conway High School, Myrtle High School and Myrtle Middle School received the fake reports.

“Our schools here are safe,” said Vest.”

Law enforcement, including the FBI, has determined the calls were a hoax and no incident occurred.

Horry County Schools released the following statement:

“We have fallen victim to what is believed to be swatting (making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of first responders) calls regarding incidents at various schools, which include Myrtle Beach High, Myrtle Beach Middle, and Conway High, to date. Police are currently on the campuses of these schools, and I can assure you that all students and staff are safe. Police will remain on campus and continue to investigate the situation.

It appears the swatting prank is happening throughout other school districts in our state including Charleston and Beaufort.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
Wells Fargo South College Street
CMPD investigating bullet shot into window at Wells Fargo building in uptown
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced payments can now be...
Child support payments can now be made through Venmo, other payment apps
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Investigation into slashed tires ends in Rock Hill man’s arrest for shooting woman in the leg, authorities say
Gastonia police are investigating after a South Carolina officer’s gun and other items were...
Horry Co., S.C. officer’s gun, other items stolen in Gastonia
Savannah Bananas bringing unique brand of baseball to Kannapolis in 2023