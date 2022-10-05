Police: Suspect tried to sell stolen car before shooting man in Steele Creek parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a person was shot in a Charlotte shopping center parking lot.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Tan Nhat Tran was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Investigators say Tran met with the man in a parking lot on Berewick Town Center Drive about selling a Dodge Charger Tran was allegedly selling.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte]

He then pulled out a handgun, officers said. When the victim tried to drive away in a truck, Tran allegedly held on to the passenger side and shot at the man, hitting him in the abdomen.

Police said the truck then went into the shopping center and hit at least one car. The man was able to get the gun from Tran. Police also said they found Tran at a nearby empty hotel.

The Charger Tran was trying to sell was reportedly stolen from Alabama, according to investigators.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.