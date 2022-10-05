Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl.
Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday, September 30th, at her home on 2700 Oak Valley Lane.
Velasquez-Cruz was last seen wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts, and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Velasquez-Cruz’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
