Pleasant fall weather continues in the Carolinas, but we’ll keep an eye on the tropics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings and warm afternoons continue this week, with plenty of sunshine. Friday afternoon will be our warmest day, with cooler temperatures for the weekend. Dry weather looks to continue into early next week, although we are monitoring a few disturbances in the tropics.

Highs approaching 80 degrees by Friday.

Around 70 degrees for highs this weekend.

Frost and freeze likely for the NC mountains this weekend.

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.

Warmer afternoon temperatures develop for the end of the workweek, with high temperatures around 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Friday, yet with a lack of available moisture, only a few sprinkles are possible. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for the piedmont, and mid to upper 50s for the mountains.

Weekend morning low temperatures look to cool into the lower 40s for the piedmont by Sunday morning, with lower 30s for the mountains. It would be a good idea to think about protecting any sensitive vegetation for this weekend.

The average first frost for the Charlotte Metro area is late October to early November.

Reports of some color change is happening in the NC mountains, depending on the elevation. One of the WBTV Weather Watchers, Phillip English, in the Linville area is reporting 30 percent color change so far.

We are tracking Tropical Depression No. 12, which looks to dissipate in the Central Atlantic and not be an issue for the United States.

Another weather disturbance is moving into the Caribbean Sea, and has a high chance of becoming a tropical system. This system will likely become Tropical Storm Julia, if it continues to strengthen.

At this point, Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula look to have the biggest impacts from this disturbance, yet the WBTV Weather Team will continue to closely monitor its development.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

