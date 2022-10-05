NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say

CMPD officials said the person was taken to the hospital by Medic and was later pronounced dead.
CMPD officials said the person was taken to the hospital by Medic and was later pronounced dead.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a north Charlotte restaurant that happened late Tuesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, someone shot a man after a fight at the Fox and Hound Pub & Grille near Northlake Mall and then took off.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the two people were fighting inside the bar. That fight then continued outside, where the victim was shot, according to police.

CMPD officials said the person was taken to the hospital by Medic and was later pronounced dead.

Crime scene investigators spent several hours at the scene taking pictures, talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

The area is a busy one full of other shops and restaurants.

“We’re looking, canvassing the area businesses to see if there are video that we can utilize. Certainly, with the technology we do have, we’re hopeful we do have some video surveillance we can utilize as part of the investigation,” CMPD Maj. Brad Koch said.

Koch added that crime there near the Northlake Mall area has been a problem and a place officers in that division are dealing with.

Anyone with information that could help police find the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
Wells Fargo South College Street
CMPD investigating bullet shot into window at Wells Fargo building in uptown
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Fight leads to deadly shooting at north Charlotte restaurant
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say
CATS hears what riders want in new transit center
Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed