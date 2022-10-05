MUST WATCH: 10-year-old steals the show at the Cleveland County Fair

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - This article was originally published in 2017. The 2022 Cleveland County Fair is from September 29th through October 9th at 1751 East Marion Street in Shelby.

Sometimes in the news business, you get lucky when looking for the perfect sound bite from the perfect person. In 2017, WBTV found Nicholas at the Cleveland County Fair.

He screamed from inside a bumper car, “Hey! Put me on TV!”

OK kid.

Little did we know Nicholas would absolutely steal the show and come up with a description so fitting, the fair folks might want to consider hiring him for the marketing team.

Check out the video to see the most enthusiastic kid at the fair.

UPDATE: 10-year-old fair enthusiast is now a ‘celebrity’

