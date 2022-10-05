NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

MUST WATCH: 10-year-old steals the show at the Cleveland County Fair

Check out the video to see the most enthusiastic kid at the fair.
In 2017, WBTV found Nicholas at the Cleveland County Fair.
By Kristen Hampton
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - This article was originally published in 2017. The 2022 Cleveland County Fair is from September 29th through October 9th at 1751 East Marion Street in Shelby.

HE’S BACK in 2022! » Want more? Check out our reunion with Nicholas TONIGHT on WBTV News at 5:00 p.m. live from the Cleveland County Fair. You can watch on the free WBTV News app for iPhone and Android. Here’s how to download.

Sometimes in the news business, you get lucky when looking for the perfect sound bite from the perfect person. In 2017, WBTV found Nicholas at the Cleveland County Fair.

He screamed from inside a bumper car, “Hey! Put me on TV!”

OK kid.

Little did we know Nicholas would absolutely steal the show and come up with a description so fitting, the fair folks might want to consider hiring him for the marketing team.

Check out the video to see the most enthusiastic kid at the fair.

UPDATE: 10-year-old fair enthusiast is now a ‘celebrity’

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Fargo South College Street
CMPD investigating bullet shot into window at Wells Fargo building in uptown
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

Latest News

Fake active shooter calls were reported at districts across South Carolina. This picture shows...
Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country
Day’Shawn Jeremiah Harden
URGENT: Gaston Co. teen missing, public’s help needed in finding him
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
South Middle School was one of several schools in S.C. that had false reports of an active...
Several school districts in South Carolina the targets of fake school shooting calls
This 11-year-old girl has been missing since September 30th.
Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl