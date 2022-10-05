NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say

Police in Alabama say a 53-year-old mother has been arrested and charged with murder after her 13-year-old son was shot Monday night. (Source: WALA)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A 53-year-old mother was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday after her 13-year-old son was shot Monday night, according to authorities.

Mobile Police said it was shortly before 11 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a home on Jones Lane regarding a reported shooting.

Responding officers said they discovered the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to an area hospital but later died.

During the investigation, WALA reports that the boy’s mother, Glenda Agee, was arrested and charged.

An officer said he couldn’t recall seeing a similar situation.

“It is unusual, and this is a first for me,” he said.

WALA reports Agee has been arrested numerous times since the 1990s and charged with offenses ranging from reckless endangerment to public intoxication to domestic violence to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers had reportedly been called to her address 34 times for reasons including 911 hang-ups, assault complaints and medical emergencies.

Neighbors said the 13-year-old was a good kid.

“I just hate this happened to the little boy; he was a good little boy,” a neighbor, who asked to remain unidentified, said. “He just got picked on all the time. He had a troubled life all the time.”

Authorities continue their investigation and have not released any further immediate information in the case.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is ending "regulatory stops for non-moving violations."
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy
A Monroe woman's Millionaire Maker ticket netted her $1 million.
Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday...
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
Pictures and flowers commemorating Philip Paxson have been placed in the area where his Jeep...
Community calling for change after Jeep plunges into creek, killing Hickory man
Police responded to a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte.
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte

Latest News

Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed
Local business calls out city over construction
Local business calls out city over construction
Families forced out of south Charlotte hotel due to rezoning
Families forced out of south Charlotte hotel due to rezoning
CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte