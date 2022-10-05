Missing Charlotte 11-year-old girl found safe, transported home

NC DHHS Flu
Velasquez-Cruz was last seen wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts, and black shoes.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl.
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reported that the 11-year-old girl from Charlotte missing for almost a week has been found safe.

Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday, September 30th, at her home at 2700 Oak Valley Lane.

Velasquez-Cruz was last seen wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts, and black shoes.

CMPD says Velasquez-Cruz was found safe and has been transported home.

