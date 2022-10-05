NC DHHS Flu
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Hope, of Akron, Ohio, died at the scene due to his injuries, according to Willard.

WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

