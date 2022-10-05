NC DHHS Flu
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student

April Dawn Viney, 44, is accused of sending a nude picture to a student.
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher at West Iredell High School was arrested after she allegedly sent a nude image and sexually-explicit video of herself to a student.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said that it received a report regarding the allegations on Sept. 22, and began an investigation.

During the investigation, detectives located the victim and conducted numerous witness interviews, processed cell phones, and executed search warrants for the suspects’ social media accounts.

Detectives identified the teacher as 44-year-old April Dawn Viney, and found that the incident occurred on Sept. 4.

Following the investigation, Viney was arrested on Oct. 4, and is being charged with two counts of felony dissemination of obscenity.

She was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Officials say the victim was as a former student of Viney’s, and was enrolled as an online student at the time of the incident.

