Investigation into slashed tires ends in Rock Hill man’s arrest for shooting woman in the leg, authorities say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A woman was shot in the leg at a Rock Hill home by a man who had accused her of slashing several tires, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home on Russell Street around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday for a report of vehicle tires being slashed.

Police said they identified three vehicles with damaged tires.

Within minutes, police got a call about a shooting victim on Cummings Street. According to Rock Hill Police, they arrived and found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

The woman said she was shot while at the Russell Street home by 24-year-old Tydreqcuis Dewese, of Rock Hill, following an argument, a news release stated.

Investigators said Dewese and others at the Russell Street residence initially spoke to police about the tires being slashed, claiming the woman was the perpetrator.

“However, upon officers investigating the shooting and finding three shell casings in the roadway, no one would cooperate any further,” the release stated.

Dewese was arrested and issued warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, according to the RHPD.

Officers said they did find a firearm believed to be the one used during the shooting.

