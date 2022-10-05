NC DHHS Flu
Horry Co., S.C. officer’s gun, other items stolen in Gastonia

The officer’s vest and some ammunition were found in a nearby dumpster.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating after a South Carolina officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel.

A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told WBTV that a member of the Horry County Police Department was in town for training. The officer found their truck’s passenger window had been broken out.

The window leading to the cab was also broken and items stolen, including an M4 rifle, ammunition and police vest.

Police say the car was parked in the lot of a hotel off Remount Road. The vest and some of the ammunition were found in a nearby dumpster.

There has been no word yet on whether or not any arrests have been made.

